Birmingham Public Library to offer free computer services for 2020 census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library is stepping up to ensure the population is accurately counted.
The library is providing free access to its public computers to fill out the 2020 census.
The free service will be offered now until May 29th during regular hours.
The library is located on Park Place in Birmingham.
