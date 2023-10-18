BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Next week, the Birmingham Public Library will host “Classic Cocktails,” a kickoff party leading up to the 2023 Magic City Classic football game, presented by Petway, French & Ford, LLP.

The event is being called “a magic city classic kickoff party” and will be held at 2100 Park Place on Tuesday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The night will be co-hosted by Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson and Dana “Lady Woo” Woodroff.

The event will be complete with specialty cocktails, tailgate-style food, a cigar lounge, a beer bar, games and music from DJ Chris Coleman (V94.9 FM).

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased here.