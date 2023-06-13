BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library will host a discussion about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease among African Americans this Thursday.

“Why We Can’t Wait – Alzheimer’s Impact on the African American Community” will be a free program presented at the Central Library. The event hopes to educate attendees about the disease and how they can assist in research efforts.

The program will feature researchers from the John P. Hussman Center for Human Genomics at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Caryn Blair De Franco will lead the event as a speaker.

Attendees will also be introduced to the DAWN Alzheimer’s Research Study. DAWN is an international initiative that works to gain a better understanding of the disease in order to improve treatment.

To learn more, visit the blogpost here or scan the QR code on the flier.