BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, the Birmingham Public Library will be hosting the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Lecture, “Begin the Day.”

2023’s lecture will be presented by Gina Mallisham, the director at the Jefferson County Memorial Project (JCMP). Her lecture will be on the lynchings that took place in Jefferson County between 1883 and 1940, resulting in the deaths of over 33 people.

The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Library in the Arrington Auditorium on the 4th floor of the Research Library. Attendees can access the Research Library by entering the main east building and crossing the skywalk on the third floor of the Central Library.

For more information, visit the Birmingham Public Library website here.