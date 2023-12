BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library will host the “2023 Word Up! Poetry Festival” at the Central Library on Dec. 8.

Sponsored by Flourish Alabama in cooperation with the BPL, the poetry festival will feature six high school teams competing for $5,000 in cash prizes by sharing original spoken poetry, according to the BPL. The six high schools are Huffman, Jackson-Olin, Parker, Ramsay, Wenonah and Minor.

The poetry slam will be from 5-9 p.m. For more information, click here.