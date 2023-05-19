BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library will be hosting a “Hand in Paw” storytime next week at the West End Branch Library.

Guest storyteller Megan Green, the branch manager at Powderly Library, and a special guest dog from the Hand in Paw therapy dog organization will be there to greet young patrons. Hand in Paw trains qualified animals and their owners to work as a team in therapeutic settings such as schools and libraries. Hand-in-Paw teams become heroes to people of all ages dealing with emotional and physical challenges.

“Storytime is a chance for young kids to engage with each other,” Green said. “It promotes social interaction not just participating with their peers but also with the story itself because they are watching it come to life right before their eyes. So they get to move around and use music and dance, and we like to incorporate that and kind of improve their motor skills.”

The event is taking place Monday in the library meeting room.