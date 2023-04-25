BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today is National Library Workers Day, recognizing the great contributions library employees provide in our communities across the country.

The Birmingham Public Library is joining fellow libraries across the country in celebrating 2023 National Library Week, which began Sunday, April 23 and concludes Saturday, April 29.

BPL is encouraging supporters to visit our libraries across the City of Birmingham to explore all the valuable services they offer. The American Library Association has celebrated National Library Week since 1958 every April to focus on the important role libraries play in communities both large and small. The 2023 theme is “There’s More to the Story.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin plans to honor the contributions of BPL during the Birmingham City Council meeting Tuesday.