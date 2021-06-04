Birmingham Public Library preparing for live events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Birmingham Public Library is preparing to host three live events this weekend as part of the city’s 150th anniversary.

The first one will take place on Friday, June 4. It is called Bards & Brews. The library’s popular spoken word poetry program will host its first in-person event since COVID-19 started. It will be held at the central location of the Birmingham Public library. You can register for the event at Bards.Brews@cobpl.org or call 205-226-3741.

The second event will take place on Saturday, June 5. The library will host a Summer Learning Kick-off Celebration. The event will be held in the Central Library Parking lot. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say it will feature DJ Lo, food trucks, an outdoor seating area, grab and go craft kits, craft stations, summer reading swag, balloon animals and treats.

The third event will be held on Sunday, June 6. It is called “Soulful Sunday.” This event will be on the grounds of the Central Library. Organizers say you can enjoy music from Sharron Collins, Logan the entertainer and Play Work Music Group, LLC.