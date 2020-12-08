Birmingham Public Library launching Bookmobiles to bring libraries to the community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library wants to bring libraries outside its four walls and deliver them to the community.
Their hoping to serve the public with a new library system, Bookmobile.
Their fundraising effort began over the weekend and they hope to have the Bookmobiles rolling by Summer 2021. The Bookmobiles will help the library expand its outreach and services.
“Now we are identifying the issue of people not actually having an opportunity to visit the library, so now want to take the libraries beyond their four walls and go to Bookmobiles.”
The BJCTA has given the library a vehicle. BPL is hopeful it will raise $100,000 for the effort. You can find more information here.
