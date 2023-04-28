BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library will host a panel discussion about the significance of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery march at the Central Library on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The event, which is free, will feature University of Alabama history professor Stacy Morgan in conversation with Brown Chapel AME Church historian Joyce O’Neal, who witnessed Bloody Sunday as a teenager.

The panel discussion is funded by a grant the Friends Foundation of the Birmingham Public Library received from the Alabama Humanities Alliance related to Spider Martin’s Selma to Montgomery photo exhibit on display at the Central Library.