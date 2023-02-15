BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library is celebrating Black History Month throughout February.

There are over 70 programs happening across almost all BPL locations. Examples of programs include gospel choirs, jazz, film screenings, trivia challenges and meal tasting. The library’s theme for 2023 is “Black Resistance.”

“Each year we want to celebrate Black History Month to our best ability and want to be innovative and creative with the programs that we offer,” BPL Public Relations Assistant Cheyenne Trujillo. “So our mission is to provide the highest quality experience to our community for lifelong learning, cultural enrichment and enjoyment. These programs offer memorable and informative experiences that celebrate Black history.”

More information on the events is available on the library’s website in its Black History Month tab.