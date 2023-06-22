BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library is hosting a conversation Thursday evening with the author of a new book about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

Victor Luckerson, who wrote Built from the Fire, will discuss his book with Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones in the BPL’s central location at 6 p.m. According to the BPL, Built from the Fire is an in-depth look at how an affluent area known as “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was looted and burned to the ground by armed white men.

Built from the Fire focuses on Ed Goodwin’s family and the community it helped build in Tulsa. Luckerson, who is based in Tulsa, has a commitment to bringing disregarded Black history to light.

The program is fee to the public, but registration is encouraged. Books will be an available for purchase, and Luckerson is holding a book signing following the discussion.