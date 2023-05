BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Public Library employees will read to 380 students in 18 K5 through fifth grade classrooms at Phillips Academy Thursday.

Better Basics’ Birmingham Reads will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The BPL will be among 535 guest readers sharing books before nearly 11,000 K5 to fifth grade students in Birmingham Public Schools as part of the annual Birmingham Reads coordinated by Better Basics.

For more information, click here.