Birmingham Public Library donating books to students at recreation centers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Public Library wants students to continue their reading efforts during the coronavirus pandemic so they’re doing their part by donating hundreds of free books to students at five recreation centers across Birmingham.

The books will be given away this week starting March 31. The Birmingham Parks and Recreation Centers will also be giving free lunches to students in the Birmingham City School System.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 50 to 75 books will be donated to the five participating recreation centers.

The book give-away comes as BPL has launched its 2020 Spring Reading Challenge. This program encourages students to read while out of school. The books were donated to BPL by Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, an organization based in Town and Country, Mo. Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women helps develop women leaders and supports book donation community service projects.

The books will be donated to the following centers:

Central Park Recreation Center at 4700 Terrace Q, Ensley

Harrison Recreation Center at 901 17th Street SW

Hooper City Recreation Center at 3901 4th Street W

McAlpine Recreation Center at 1115 Avenue F, Ensley

Roosevelt City Recreation Center at 5905 Higan Avenue

Follow the links for more information on the BPL book give-away or follow the BPL Facebook page.

