BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library is hosting several events to help patrons celebrate Mother’s Day all week long.

Activities include a Mother’s Day brunch, arts and crafts to make cards and a special display featuring books “that make moms feel special.”

Here are the times and dates for the events taking place across multiple branches:

Titusville Branch Library

Titusville Branch Mother’s Day Brunch — May 11, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Registration is required. Call (205) 322-1140 for details.

Five Points West Regional Library

Create Mother’s Day Cards — May 5 to May 11, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Make a card for your mother for Mother’s Day! For more information, call (205) 226-4017 or email lynn.carpenter@cobpl.org.

North Avondale Branch Library

Mother’s Day Storytime and Crafts — May 11 and 12, 3:00 p.m.

Participants will get to listen to a story celebrating mothers and then create Mother’s Day cards using sponge paint. For more information, contact Olivia Evans at (205) 592-2082 or email olivia.evans@cobpl.org

Pratt City Branch Library

Mother’s Day Special Delivery, Monday through Friday, May 8 – 12, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Kids are invited to our craft table all week long to spend time making a gift to express love and honor the special women in their lives. Supplies will be provided.

Mother’s Day Bingo, May 12, 10:00 a.m.

For more information, visit the Birmingham Public Library’s official website.