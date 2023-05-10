BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library is hosting several events to help patrons celebrate Mother’s Day all week long.
Activities include a Mother’s Day brunch, arts and crafts to make cards and a special display featuring books “that make moms feel special.”
Here are the times and dates for the events taking place across multiple branches:
Titusville Branch Library
- Titusville Branch Mother’s Day Brunch — May 11, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Registration is required. Call (205) 322-1140 for details.
Five Points West Regional Library
- Create Mother’s Day Cards — May 5 to May 11, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Make a card for your mother for Mother’s Day! For more information, call (205) 226-4017 or email lynn.carpenter@cobpl.org.
North Avondale Branch Library
- Mother’s Day Storytime and Crafts — May 11 and 12, 3:00 p.m.
- Participants will get to listen to a story celebrating mothers and then create Mother’s Day cards using sponge paint. For more information, contact Olivia Evans at (205) 592-2082 or email olivia.evans@cobpl.org
Pratt City Branch Library
- Mother’s Day Special Delivery, Monday through Friday, May 8 – 12, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Kids are invited to our craft table all week long to spend time making a gift to express love and honor the special women in their lives. Supplies will be provided.
- Mother’s Day Bingo, May 12, 10:00 a.m.
For more information, visit the Birmingham Public Library’s official website.