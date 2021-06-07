Birmingham Public Library awarded $16,000 grant for summer literacy program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham Public Library has been awarded a $16,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham to provide free reading and math tutoring for second- and third-grade students in Birmingham City Schools.

The grant will allow BPL to offer tutoring sessions at five locations, including their Central (downtown), Avondale, Five Points West, North Birmingham and Springville Road libraries. The program will begin on June 14 and run through July 8.

A certified teacher assigned to each location will implement and oversee the program. Additionally, each of the five libraries will be assigned a high school junior or senior or a college student as a literacy leader as well as two certified teachers to provide daily support and specialized training for librarians and tutors throughout the four weeks.

Literacy leaders will receive a monetary stipend and access to classes on budgeting and other critical life and job skills, and the library hopes this will be an opportunity for leaders to both mentor younger students and be mentored by professionals in education and library sciences.

“Mentoring is an important component of this program as it sets up strong relationships between students and their tutors which is a factor for student’s success.” said Janine Langston, Interim Director of BPL, in a press release.

For more information about BPL 2021 Summer Learning program, click here.