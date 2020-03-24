Birmingham Public Library asks readers not to return library books amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Birmingham Public Library is asking patrons not to return library books during COVID-19 outbreak. (Courtesy/BPL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not often that the public library asks for you to not return your checked out library books. However, during social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic, it is possibly a health hazard.

The Birmingham Public Library made a post on Facebook reminding patrons to not return the books at the book drops among any of the libraries that stretch across Birmingham.

And don’t worry, late fees will be waived during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since some people who carry the virus may not experience symptoms the CDC and World Health Organization ask people to follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

This includes returning books to the Birmingham Public Library.

