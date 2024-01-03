BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library has announced the 2024 schedule of Bards & Brews, a popular spoken word poetry event.

The program will be held monthly on the first Friday from January through November, beginning this Friday at the BPL’s Central Library. Hosted by Thed Weller, the events are free and open to the public, but attendees must be at least 18 years old.

This Friday’s Bards & Brews Open Mic will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with Jamil Glenn serving as the first featured local poet of the year.

Dates and locations for the 2024 Bards & Brews are as follows:

Jan. 5 (Poetry Open Mic) — Central Library

Feb. 2 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library

March 1 (Poetry Open Mic, Women’s History Month) — Location to be determined

April 5 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined

May 3 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library

June 7 (Poetry Open Mc, Tribute to Voice Porter) — The Greenhouse, 602 19 St. Ensley

July (No Bards & Brews this month)

Aug. 2 (Poetry Open Mic) — Central Library

Sept. 6 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library

Oct. 4 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined

Nov. 1 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined

December (No Bards & Brews this month)

For more information, click here to visit the BPL’s website.