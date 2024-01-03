BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Public Library has announced the 2024 schedule of Bards & Brews, a popular spoken word poetry event.
The program will be held monthly on the first Friday from January through November, beginning this Friday at the BPL’s Central Library. Hosted by Thed Weller, the events are free and open to the public, but attendees must be at least 18 years old.
This Friday’s Bards & Brews Open Mic will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with Jamil Glenn serving as the first featured local poet of the year.
Dates and locations for the 2024 Bards & Brews are as follows:
- Jan. 5 (Poetry Open Mic) — Central Library
- Feb. 2 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library
- March 1 (Poetry Open Mic, Women’s History Month) — Location to be determined
- April 5 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined
- May 3 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library
- June 7 (Poetry Open Mc, Tribute to Voice Porter) — The Greenhouse, 602 19 St. Ensley
- July (No Bards & Brews this month)
- Aug. 2 (Poetry Open Mic) — Central Library
- Sept. 6 (Poetry Slam) — Central Library
- Oct. 4 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined
- Nov. 1 (Poetry Open Mic) — Location to be determined
- December (No Bards & Brews this month)
For more information, click here to visit the BPL’s website.