BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Housing Authority has received high demand for assistance and the public housing waitlist is set to close Friday.

Since opening its one-and-two bedroom public housing waiting list two weeks ago on Dec. 4, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) has had over 1,000 households apply to its waitlist.

Birmingham residents in need of housing assistance are encouraged to apply for the one-and-two bedroom public housing waitlist before it closes Friday, Dec. 22. Special accommodations are available to elderly and disabled applicants if they require assistance by calling 205-521-7805. Once the portal closes, all applicants will be placed in a pending status. HABD will then assess applications and contact eligible applicants to begin processing.

You can submit your application by clicking here.