Birmingham protesters demand justice for George Floyd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday evening, people in Birmingham gathered at Kelly Ingram Park to call for the justice of George Floyd.
This protest comes after protests sparked across the United States in Minneapolis, Atlanta and Houston.
Signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe” were held at the protest.
