Birmingham protest following George Floyd death

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Thursday evening’s rally turned into a march down 5th Ave with a diverse group of people calling for justice.
This comes after a viral video shows a white officer pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck, ignoring the man’s pleas for help while the 46-year-old man was handcuffed and did not appear to be resisting in the video. Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital hours later and four officers terminated. Protesters, however, demand murder charges for the officers.