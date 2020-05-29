Birmingham protest following George Floyd death

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)--In two weeks Rock City Church Pastor Mike McClure Jr. will appear on BET for the Stellar Awards where his gospel hit "BIG" is nominated. The nomination itself is mind-blowing when you consider how the song itself became a recording.

Pastor Mike said, "I thought it would be a song we were singing in our church. I had no idea that the world would be singing it." The song was number one of the BillBoard Charts for 10 weeks. The success of the song has led to a blessing for people in Birmingham as part of a promise Pastor Mike Jr. made to God when he was growing up in Birmingham's Central Park neighborhood. "I said God if you ever bless me, I want to turn around and be a blessing and I want to keep my promise to God."