BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Promise Inc. is hosting a “FAFSA Night” for high school seniors and parents to assist them in applying for the financial aid assistance program.

The event is planned for March 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Innovation Depot at 1500 1st Avenue North. Visitors are asked to use the crestline village entrance. There will also be free pizza and gas card giveaways at the event.

To complete a FAFSA form, a student will need:

Social Security Number or Alien Registration Number (if they are not a U.S. citizen)

Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

An FSA ID to sign electronically

Completing the FAFSA is a Birmingham City School graduation requirement and a Promise Scholarship requirement.