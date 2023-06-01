JaMya Haddis speaks on being a Birmingham Promise graduate recipient (Photo courtesy of Ron Gaines).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Parker High graduates JaMya Haddis and Aniya Williams shared their gratitude for the Birmingham Promise and what’s next for them.

The mission of Birmingham Promise is to provide four years of tuition assistance to Birmingham City Schools’ graduates to any public two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama.

Williams says graduating high school gives her the motivation to continue conquering new challenges.

“It feels awesome,” Williams said. “It feels like a weight off my shoulders. I’m excited and I’m just ready for any opportunity that’s headed my way.”

Williams said she will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she plans to study kinesiology. She said that the Birmingham Promise is helping her pay for her college education.

Haddis, class valedictorian, said she will also be attending UAB, following her time at a military boot camp.

“It feels good to go to UAB,” Haddis said. “My parents aren’t that far away so it’s real nice to be close to home.”

Haddis also said that the title of valedictorian “comes with a lot of responsibility.”

“You’ve gotta keep pushing yourself to be valedictorian,” she said.

Since 2020, the Birmingham Promise has supported 800 Birmingham graduates, providing $3.4 million in tuition assistance.

You can watch the full interview videos for both Haddis and Williams down below:

Aniya Williams