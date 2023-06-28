BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With new funding from the Birmingham Board of Education, the Birmingham Promise announced its plans to expand its internship program and work-based learning opportunities.

On Tuesday, the board approved $240,000 to the Birmingham Promise, with which the organization plans to expand the opportunities available to Birmingham City School seniors.

“Birmingham Promise is taking career preparation and exposure to a higher level for students in Birmingham City Schools,” Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise, said in a statement. “This is an enormous amount of growth for us. Our goal is to get every possible student in Birmingham City Schools high schools connected to some kind of Birmingham Promise work.”

The Birmingham Promise is an organization that works with Birmingham City School students to provide tuition assistance and internship opportunities. Their internship program aims to make sure that each student who participates earns $15 an hour.

To date, 225 Birmingham students have participated. With the money allotted on Tuesday, the organization has the ability to quadruple the number of seniors placed in internships.

50 seniors participated in the 2023 graduating class’ internship program, which was only available in the spring. Now, in 2024, internships will be available in both the fall and spring, and the Birmingham Promise hopes to have 100 students participating each semester.

With the new financial support from Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham Promise will also for the first time offer sophomores and juniors “shadowing” experiences.

“We want to get 10th- and 11th-graders caught up in all of this sooner,” Williams told the school board.

Birmingham’s Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan, said in a statement that the Birmingham Promise and Birmingham City Schools share the same goals.

“We’re both working to prepare students for the future,” Sullivan said in a statement. “The ultimate judge of our success is whether our students leave us and are in a position to fulfill their dreams. By working together, we can do more to put our students on that path to success.”