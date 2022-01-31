BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts from the pandemic have hit families hard, especially single mothers. Now, the city of Birmingham is launching a new pilot program, “Embrace Mothers,” targeted to help single moms financially.

The program is possible through a national partnership Birmingham formed with the national group ‘Mayors For A Guaranteed Income.’ The city was given a grant of $500,000 for the initial phases. Each mother selected will be given $375 a month for an entire year. To be eligible you must be a single mother to at least one child under 18 and meet certain financial requirements.

City leaders said studies have shown money given through last year’s stimulus payments were a big benefit to families, and they are hoping that is also seen here.

To apply, you can visit this link https://www.birminghamal.gov/embracemothers. Applications will be open from now until February 7. The application is solely online and is expected to take about an hour to be complete.