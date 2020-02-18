Birmingham professor’s bone marrow transplant saves stranger’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What started off as a simple sign-up has changed one Samford professor’s life.

Kyle Southall is a professor at Samford University in the suburban city of Homewood, Ala. He is the Director of Clinical Education for the Masters in Athletic Training Program. Southall has been a part of the program since 2016. Prior to becoming a Samford Bulldog, he was the head athletic trainer at Birmingham Southern College.

Three years ago there was a philanthropy event on Samford’s campus in the College of Health Sciences building. Among the organizations was DKMS, a bone marrow donation program and international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Southall signed up and said the process was simpler than he thought.

“It was a saliva swab and there were no blood pricks or anything like that,” Southall said. “At the time I was not really thinking about it, but it was easy and could potentially help somebody out.”

In 2019, Southall received a life-changing call from DKMS that he was a perfect match for an individual who was battling blood cancer and needed a transplant in order to survive.

After agreeing to be the donor, the organization began planning. Originally, Southall was scheduled to donate in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. in August 2019, but Hurricane Dorian interfered with the travel itinerary. Instead, he traveled to Washington, D.C. at the last minute to ensure he was able to donate in time.

There are two types of bone marrow transplants. There is stem cell donation where the donor is hooked up to a machine that takes stem cells from the donor’s blood. And in a bone marrow transplant, bone marrow is harvested from the donor and transmitted to the person in need. Southall’s match needed a stem cell donation.

In Washington, D.C., he was hooked to a machine for four hours while it took his blood and separated the much-needed stem cells for the transplant. The process was unlike he thought it would be.

“Aside from getting poked by the needle, it was relatively painless,” Southall said.

In addition, he thought that once he was matched he would fly to wherever the match is and undergo the transplant process in separate hospital rooms within feet of each other. Instead, he found out his match actually lives in The Netherlands. His blood donation was then sent overseas.

Southall successfully donated to his match in September 2019. In addition to helping save someone’s life, he said he learned a lot during the process as well.

“The best part is just the satisfaction of knowing that you helped save somebody’s life and that comes in multiple factors,” he said. “The other thing, too, is just to be educated on it. I thought it was going to be very complex – you know painful – and it really wasn’t. It was very simple.”

Since he made his donation, Southall has been in contact with his match. While he is not able to contact them directly, there is a program through DKMS that allows him to send a letter to the organization and they send the letter to their match, and vice versa.

When asked if he’d do it again, Southall had one response.

“In a heartbeat.”