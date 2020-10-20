Birmingham postmaster talks about mail-in ballots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At the United States Postal Service in Birmingham, postmaster John Richardson says they are prepared and keeping up with the higher volume of absentee ballots.

Richardson said they’re seeing around three to four times the amount of ballots they normally would around this time, but they expected that. Richardson assures voters their ballots are in good hands.

“It’s not a new job. It’s not a new assignment so we want everyone to understand it is a secure way to their ballots to their elected officials or to the courthouse. It’s very secure. It’ll be timely. It’s just more of it during this particular time and we’re ready to handle that, even in the COVID-19 situation,” Richardson said.

Richardson said when a ballot arrives at the U.S. Postal Service, it goes through a machine and that machine reads that individual bar code on the ballot. Then that sealed ballot is delivered to the appropriate county seat or elected official.

Richardson said they have made some changes to adapt to the higher demand.

“It is the other additional things we put into place like additional resources, additional overtime, additional trust to ensure if we have any unforeseen circumstance that we are able to take care of and then of course increase communication. We’re talking about election mail every single day, and not just from the top. It goes through every part of the organization,” he said.

Richardson said for those who plan to mail in their ballot, put a stamp on the letter and it’s already designated as a priority. He said people should not use express mail or expedite the ballot.

Richardson is also encouraging people to send in their ballot as soon as they get it in the mail.

LATEST POSTS