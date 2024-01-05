BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department saw homicides go down 6% in 2023.

The BPD reported 135 homicides this past year, and there were 144 were reported in 2022. It’s the first time the number of homicides in Birmingham fell in five years. Although homicides in Birmingham trended downward, BPD spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald said it’s nothing to celebrate.

“So it’s the simple things that are causing us to lose our community members,” Fitzgerald said. “I can think of three or four cases that started out as a simple fist fight, and someone ended up dead.”

Community activist Frank Matthews said last year’s numbers aren’t accurate. He argues the real homicide number is 150, but it’s reported lower because of a legality.

“They created a law where they do the charge off any homicide that was termed a justifiable one. The FBI would not count it if the city chose to not have it counted,” Matthews said. “It don’t matter if it was justifiable or not. Somebody still died.”

Mentors from The Man Project, a community organization designed to help young men, said people being active and involved in their community will help drive violence down.

“Get involved in your neighborhood meetings,” mentor Tremain McIntosh said. “Every neighborhood has a meeting every month. Find out who is in your neighborhood, who is making the change and who is pushing the narrative for your community.”

“There are plenty of things out there to do, but they don’t have the right guidance or right knowledge to do it,” mentor Marcus Evans said. “So they reach out to us guys to teach them and show them the way, and that’s what they really want.”

Fitzgerald said the BPD is doing everything it can to combat crime, but he said the most important aspect to solving crime is the community. He asks everyone that if you see something, say something.