Birmingham police using ShotSpotter technology to cut down on New Year’s gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the city of Birmingham celebrates during New Year’s Eve, police officers will be utilizing technology to spot celebratory gunfire.

In a release sent out to media Monday, the Birmingham Police Department announced that it would be using a ShotSpotter Gunshot Location System to track where celebratory gunfire is occurring and arrest those taking part in it.

“The Birmingham Police Department would like to remind the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal and causes damage to homes and other property,” the release stated. “Celebratory gunfire can also injure people and animals. It can also fatally wound people even if they are indoors or in vehicles.”

The BPD is encouraging residents to remain safe and celebrate responsibly by not firing guns on New Year’s Eve.

