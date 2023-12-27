BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald says he and other officers are still reeling from the deaths of two children over the past week.

“Your heart immediately goes out to the parents,” Fitzgerald said.

Investigators believe three-year-old Kacey Jackson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after getting ahold of a gun at a home last week. They believe it was likely the same case for 12-year-old Jamycah Ramone Frazier-Turner.

Fitzgerald says he once worked at the east precinct area, where Jackson lost his life. While he understands the importance of having a gun to protect your family, he wants to stress the importance of gun safety.

“The best thing we can do is remind our families that our children are curious when it comes to firearms,” he said. “However, it’s still on us to do what we can to protect them and do everything we can to keep that firearm out of their reach.”

Truman says it’s never too early for parents to teach their children about gun safety.

“Just remind them and stress to them the importance of treating every firearm like it was loaded, and there is no purpose of you handling a firearm if you’re a juvenile,” he said.

BPD has handed the Turner case over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.