BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is requesting public assistance in two unsolved homicide cases from 2022.

The cases are that of two brothers, Joshua and Brandon Carpenter, who were killed nine months apart from one another.

Joshua was shot and killed on February 21, 2022, while in the 1700 Block of 33rd Street North.

Brandon was shot and killed on November 15, 2022, while in the 4100 Block of Messer Airport Highway.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 for each case.