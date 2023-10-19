UPDATE: Jakayla Edwards was found safe Friday morning, according to Birmingham Police Department.

Original: Birmingham police searching for runaway teenager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently searching for a 14-year-old who is believed to be a runaway Friday night.

Jakayla Edwards was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Joppa Avenue, wearing a black jacket and pants with black and white Converse. She is five feet six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information, please call BPD at 205-254-7777.