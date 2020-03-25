Birmingham police searching for missing man last seen in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently looking for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Charles Edward Kelton, 73, was last seen Tuesday at 952 44th Street in Ensley wearing a black jacket, brown or gray pants, and a gray baseball cap. Kelton, a Nashville native, reportedly has a mental disorder.

Kelton is 6’2″ inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kelton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the BPD at 205-297-8434. Any additional information on the case can be directed to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

