1  of  9
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police

Birmingham police searching for missing man last seen in Ensley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently looking for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Charles Edward Kelton, 73, was last seen Tuesday at 952 44th Street in Ensley wearing a black jacket, brown or gray pants, and a gray baseball cap. Kelton, a Nashville native, reportedly has a mental disorder.

Kelton is 6’2″ inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kelton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the BPD at 205-297-8434. Any additional information on the case can be directed to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories