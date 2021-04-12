Birmingham police searching for missing Adamsville man with ‘mental conditions’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for an Adamsville man who went missing March 19.

Joseph Entrekin, 33, was last seen in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South while on foot. According to law enforcement, Entrekin suffers from “mental conditions” that may affect his judgment and behavior.

Entrekin is in 6’0’’ and weighs 245 pounds.

Anyone with information on Entrekin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-841 or dial 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.