BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

According to police, Barbara Boykins left her Birmingham home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to run an errand but never returned home. Police believe Boykins was in the Pinson area at some point Saturday driving a 2012 Red Honda CRV.

Boykins is described as 5’1″ and 144 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a head scarf and dark colored sneakers.

Police said Boykins suffers from a medical condition that may impact her cognition.

Anyone with information regarding Boykins whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.