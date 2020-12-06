Birmingham police searching for missing 75-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Edna Grant Speed.

Speed is a 75-year-old woman and is possibly living with a condition that may impair her judgment, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She was last seen Dec. 6, 2020, wearing a black outfit leaving her residence in Birmingham, Ala.

Authorities believe she may be traveling in a 2017 gray Honda Pilot, Alabama tag: 1CT9491.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Edna Grant Speed, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8445 or call 911.