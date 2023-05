Birmingham Police are searching for a 72-year-old man last seen on May 10.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old man.

According to Birmingham Police, Earnest White was last seen on the 1500 block of 1st Avenue West on May 10. White is described as 6’2″ and 195 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

White was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants. Police said he walks with a cane and has suffered a stroke in the past.

He is also known to walk around the Lakeshore Wal-Mart area.