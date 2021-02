BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has located Deshaun Grant, a 5-month-old baby last seen Wednesday.

Grant was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Parkway Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Birmingham. According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, Grant was found safe Thursday.

No further information has been released regarding where Grant was found or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.