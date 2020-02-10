Body located on Bayview Lake bank identified as missing 18-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/11/20): Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms that the victim found Monday on the bank of Bayview Lake is missing 18-year-old Sean Caribe Avant Jr.
Avant was found Monday at 12:20 p.m. on the bank of Bayview Lake. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Avant dead at the scene 12:48 p.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
There is no official cause of death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is searching for missing man Sean Caribe Avant of Birmingham, Alabama.
The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday, Feb.6 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Avant was reported missing by family members after he did not return home.
He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.
How to identify Avant:
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 130 lbs.
- Last seen outfit: black jeans, a gray hoodie with a tiger on the front, yellow and white Jordan shoes
Important note: According to Birmingham Police, Avant is known to be active on social media, but has been inactive since his disappearance.
Next Steps:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Caribe Avant Jr., they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or call 911.
If anyone has information that pertains to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stopper at 205-254-7777.
LATEST POSTS
- Intuitive exercise: A positive approach to fitness
- ‘Nanny McPhee’ star Raphael Coleman dies at 25
- WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Janet Jackson announces “Black Diamond” tour and album
- Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 recovering after heavy rain wreck