Body located on Bayview Lake bank identified as missing 18-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/11/20): Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms that the victim found Monday on the bank of Bayview Lake is missing 18-year-old Sean Caribe Avant Jr.

Avant was found Monday at 12:20 p.m. on the bank of Bayview Lake. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Avant dead at the scene 12:48 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

There is no official cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is searching for missing man Sean Caribe Avant of Birmingham, Alabama.

The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday, Feb.6 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Avant was reported missing by family members after he did not return home.

He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.

Sean Caribe Avant Jr. Courtesy of Birmingham Police Department

How to identify Avant:

  • Height: 5’3″
  • Weight: 130 lbs.
  • Last seen outfit: black jeans, a gray hoodie with a tiger on the front, yellow and white Jordan shoes

Important note: According to Birmingham Police, Avant is known to be active on social media, but has been inactive since his disappearance.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Caribe Avant Jr., they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or call 911.

If anyone has information that pertains to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stopper at 205-254-7777.

