BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old runaway.

According to the BPD, Kerry Sanders was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Third Street West. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a white jacket. He is 5-foot-1, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The BPD stated Sanders is believed to have voluntarily run away. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the BPD at 205-328-9311.