Birmingham police search for suspect after officer involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are looking for a suspect after an officer involved shooting at Wild Oak Drive and Montevallo Road.

Police tell CBS 42 the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officers were called to the area over a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, gunfire was exchanged. No officers are hurt.

Police are actively looking for a suspect near Crestwood Boulevard and Montevallo Road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

