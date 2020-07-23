Birmingham Police reports 28% decrease in crime YTD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the last year, the numbers of murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, auto thefts, vehicle break-ins, and theft across Birmingham went down 28.2%, the Birmingham Police Department reported Thursday.
Birmingham PD also released information for individual crimes for the different precincts in Birmingham. You can find each precinct’s stats down below.
City Wide
|Crime Type
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2020
|% Change
|Homicide
|53
|54
|-1.9%
|Rape
|45
|106
|-57.5%
|Robbery
|250
|478
|-47.7%
|Agg. Assaults
|1400
|1725
|-18.8%
|Total Violent
|1748
|2363
|-26%
|Burglary
|903
|1383
|-34.7%
|Auto Theft
|763
|1095
|-30.3%
|Vehicle Break-ins
|796
|1310
|-39.2%
|Theft
|2765
|3569
|-22.5%
|Total Property
|5227
|7357
|-29%
|Overall
|6975
|9720
|-28.2%
North Precinct
|Crime Type
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2020
|% Change
|Homicide
|8
|9
|-11.1%
|Rape
|7
|21
|-66.7%
|Robbery
|32
|81
|-60.5%
|Agg. Assaults
|220
|268
|-17.9%
|Total Violent
|267
|379
|-29.6%
|Burglary
|99
|184
|-46.2%
|Auto Theft
|90
|166
|-45.8%
|Vehicle Break-ins
|119
|278
|-57.2%
|Theft
|401
|536
|-25.2%
|Total Property
|709
|1164
|-39.1%
|Overall
|976
|1543
|-36.7%
East Precinct
|Crime Type
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2020
|% Change
|Homicide
|13
|18
|-27.8%
|Rape
|12
|28
|-57.1%
|Robbery
|78
|129
|-39.5%
|Agg. Assaults
|410
|453
|-9.55%
|Total Violent
|513
|628
|-18.3%
|Burglary
|292
|437
|-33.2%
|Auto Theft
|269
|332
|-19%
|Vehicle Break-ins
|211
|309
|-31.7%
|Theft
|981
|1270
|-22.8%
|Total Property
|1753
|2348
|-25.3%
|Overall
|2266
|2976
|-23.9%
South Precinct
|Crime Type
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2020
|% Change
|Homicide
|11
|7
|57.1%
|Rape
|11
|18
|-38.9%
|Robbery
|55
|119
|-53.8%
|Agg. Assaults
|249
|303
|-17.8%
|Total Violent
|326
|447
|-27.1%
|Burglary
|190
|318
|-40.3%
|Auto Theft
|167
|261
|-36%
|Vehicle Break-ins
|268
|459
|-41.6%
|Theft
|703
|888
|-20.8%
|Total Property
|1328
|1926
|-31%
|Overall
|1654
|2373
|-30.3%
West Precinct
|Crime Type
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2020
|% Change
|Homicide
|21
|20
|5%
|Rape
|15
|39
|-61.5%
|Robbery
|85
|149
|-43%
|Agg. Assaults
|521
|701
|-25.7%
|Total Violent
|642
|909
|-29.4%
|Burglary
|322
|444
|-27.5%
|Auto Theft
|237
|336
|-29.5%
|Vehicle Break-ins
|198
|264
|-42.1%
|Theft
|680
|875
|-22.3%
|Total Property
|1437
|1919
|-25.1%
|Overall
|2079
|2828
|-26.5%
