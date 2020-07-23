Birmingham Police reports 28% decrease in crime YTD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the last year, the numbers of murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, auto thefts, vehicle break-ins, and theft across Birmingham went down 28.2%, the Birmingham Police Department reported Thursday.

Birmingham PD also released information for individual crimes for the different precincts in Birmingham. You can find each precinct’s stats down below.

City Wide

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2020 % Change Homicide 53 54 -1.9% Rape 45 106 -57.5% Robbery 250 478 -47.7% Agg. Assaults 1400 1725 -18.8% Total Violent 1748 2363 -26% Burglary 903 1383 -34.7% Auto Theft 763 1095 -30.3% Vehicle Break-ins 796 1310 -39.2% Theft 2765 3569 -22.5% Total Property 5227 7357 -29% Overall 6975 9720 -28.2%

North Precinct

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2020 % Change Homicide 8 9 -11.1% Rape 7 21 -66.7% Robbery 32 81 -60.5% Agg. Assaults 220 268 -17.9% Total Violent 267 379 -29.6% Burglary 99 184 -46.2% Auto Theft 90 166 -45.8% Vehicle Break-ins 119 278 -57.2% Theft 401 536 -25.2% Total Property 709 1164 -39.1% Overall 976 1543 -36.7%

East Precinct

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2020 % Change Homicide 13 18 -27.8% Rape 12 28 -57.1% Robbery 78 129 -39.5% Agg. Assaults 410 453 -9.55% Total Violent 513 628 -18.3% Burglary 292 437 -33.2% Auto Theft 269 332 -19% Vehicle Break-ins 211 309 -31.7% Theft 981 1270 -22.8% Total Property 1753 2348 -25.3% Overall 2266 2976 -23.9%

South Precinct

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2020 % Change Homicide 11 7 57.1% Rape 11 18 -38.9% Robbery 55 119 -53.8% Agg. Assaults 249 303 -17.8% Total Violent 326 447 -27.1% Burglary 190 318 -40.3% Auto Theft 167 261 -36% Vehicle Break-ins 268 459 -41.6% Theft 703 888 -20.8% Total Property 1328 1926 -31% Overall 1654 2373 -30.3%

West Precinct

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2020 % Change Homicide 21 20 5% Rape 15 39 -61.5% Robbery 85 149 -43% Agg. Assaults 521 701 -25.7% Total Violent 642 909 -29.4% Burglary 322 444 -27.5% Auto Theft 237 336 -29.5% Vehicle Break-ins 198 264 -42.1% Theft 680 875 -22.3% Total Property 1437 1919 -25.1% Overall 2079 2828 -26.5%

