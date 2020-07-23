Birmingham Police reports 28% decrease in crime YTD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the last year, the numbers of murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, auto thefts, vehicle break-ins, and theft across Birmingham went down 28.2%, the Birmingham Police Department reported Thursday. 

Birmingham PD also released information for individual crimes for the different precincts in Birmingham. You can find each precinct’s stats down below.

City Wide

Crime TypeYTD 2020YTD 2020% Change
Homicide5354-1.9%
Rape45106-57.5%
Robbery250478-47.7%
Agg. Assaults14001725-18.8%
Total Violent17482363-26%
Burglary9031383-34.7%
Auto Theft7631095-30.3%
Vehicle Break-ins7961310-39.2%
Theft27653569-22.5%
Total Property52277357-29%
Overall69759720-28.2%

North Precinct

Crime TypeYTD 2020YTD 2020% Change
Homicide89-11.1%
Rape721-66.7%
Robbery3281-60.5%
Agg. Assaults220268-17.9%
Total Violent267379-29.6%
Burglary99184-46.2%
Auto Theft90166-45.8%
Vehicle Break-ins119278-57.2%
Theft401536-25.2%
Total Property7091164-39.1%
Overall9761543-36.7%

East Precinct

Crime TypeYTD 2020YTD 2020% Change
Homicide1318-27.8%
Rape1228-57.1%
Robbery78129-39.5%
Agg. Assaults410453-9.55%
Total Violent513628-18.3%
Burglary292437-33.2%
Auto Theft269332-19%
Vehicle Break-ins211309-31.7%
Theft9811270-22.8%
Total Property17532348-25.3%
Overall22662976-23.9%

South Precinct

Crime TypeYTD 2020YTD 2020% Change
Homicide11757.1%
Rape1118-38.9%
Robbery55119-53.8%
Agg. Assaults249303-17.8%
Total Violent326447-27.1%
Burglary190318-40.3%
Auto Theft167261-36%
Vehicle Break-ins268459-41.6%
Theft703888-20.8%
Total Property13281926-31%
Overall16542373-30.3%

West Precinct

Crime TypeYTD 2020YTD 2020% Change
Homicide21205%
Rape1539-61.5%
Robbery85149-43%
Agg. Assaults521701-25.7%
Total Violent642909-29.4%
Burglary322444-27.5%
Auto Theft237336-29.5%
Vehicle Break-ins198264-42.1%
Theft680875-22.3%
Total Property14371919-25.1%
Overall20792828-26.5%

