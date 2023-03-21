BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has released a statement addressing a recent uptick in homicide investigations over the past two days.

As of Tuesday evening, BPD is investigating four separate homicides that occurred in the city. All of the victims were killed by gunfire, though the cases do not seem to be related, according to BPD Chief Scott Thurmond.

Chief Thurmond’s full statement can be read below: