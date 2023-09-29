BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that Birmingham residents who drive a Hyundai or Kia can pick up a free anti-theft steering wheel lock at a BPD location.

The anti-theft steering wheel locks are in stock at the BPD headquarters Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 24 hours a day at the department’s precincts.

Those wishing to get an anti-theft steering wheel lock must show their tag registration to verify Birmingham residency. The devices are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The anti-theft steering wheel locks are compatible with the following vehicles:

  • 2015-2021 Hyundai Accent 
  • 2015-2021 Hyundai Elantra
  • 2015-2021 Hyundai Kona
  • 2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • 2015-2021 Hyundai Tucson 
  • 2015-2018 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2015-2021 Kia Forte
  • 2015-2021 Kia Optima
  • 2015-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid 
  • 2015-2021 Kia Rio
  • 2015-2021 Kia Rio
  • 2015-2021 Kia Sedona
  • 2015-2021 Kia Sorento
  • 2015-2016 Kia Soul
  • 2015-2021 Kia Sportage