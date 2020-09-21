Birmingham police officer struck by car while responding to report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer is now in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a call Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the officer was hit at the Lakeshore Ridge apartment complex regarding a call of burglarized vehicles. Mauldin said he was alert during the time of his transport to UAB Hospital.
Mauldin said the officer was reportedly approaching a silver SUV believed to have several suspects inside. The car then hit him and fled the scene. Police pursued the car, but lost them along I-59 South right before the Arkadelphia Road exit.
The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. A vehicle carrying the BPD chaplain was seen heading to UAB Hospital.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the silver SUV involved in the case is encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Beta; Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up
- SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies, police say
- Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide
- WATCH: Trout air-dropped into mountain lakes by airplane in Colorado
- Indianapolis Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez connects with Hispanic football fans