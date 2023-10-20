BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department (BPD) officer is injured after an SUV crashed into a BPD patrol car overnight on I-65 North.

Just after midnight, two north precinct patrol officers in two separate patrol cars were blocking traffic for a disabled vehicle on I-65 North just before the Daniel Payne Drive exit when an SUV crashed into one of the patrol cars, injuring an officer.

The non-injured officer radioed 9-1-1 to alert them of what had happened.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) responded to the scene and assessed both the driver of the SUV and the injured BPD patrol officer. BFR transported the injured patrol officer to a local area hospital to be evaluated.

North precinct officers took the driver of the SUV into custody under the suspicion that he was driving under the influence. BPD officers are working to present case information to the city magistrate office to pursue criminal charges.

“The Birmingham Police Department wishes a speedy recovery to our injured officer,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said during a Facebook video.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.