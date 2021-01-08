Birmingham police officer injured in car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Birmingham Police Department is in the hospital after being involved in a car accident Friday morning.

According to the BPD, the officer was on the way to to assist a citizen in the 1200 block of Bankhead Highway when the accident happened. The officer’s injuries were not life threatening and the other person involved in the accident wasn’t injured and refused transport.

The officer was transported to UAB hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.