BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a Birmingham police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, the officer crashed their vehicle into a utility pole at the old Alabama Power building on 19th Street and First Avenue South. The accident happened just before 2 a.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals the officer was on patrol traveling northbound on 19th Street South before colliding into the pole. Fitzgerald reports that the officer did not have their lights or sirens activated, nor were they responding to a call.

The officer was transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries.