Birmingham police officer charged with exploiting an elderly relative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made of a Birmingham

police officer.

Officer Gregory Irvin was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

On October 22, 2020, The Department of Human Resources alerted the Birmingham Police Department of a case filed with their agency on October 16, 2020, involving Irvin. The Birmingham Police Department took immediate action and relieved Irvin of his duties as a patrol officer pending an internal and criminal investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests Irvin exploited an elderly relative.

Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department’s Crimes against Property Division presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment, detectives obtained a warrant for first-degree Financial exploitation of the elderly.

Officer Gregory Irvin has been with the Birmingham Police Department since April 2017. Irvin was assigned Patrol Division prior to the launch of this investigation. The Birmingham Police department will continue to hold officers to a high ethical and moral standard.

Irvin has been taken into custody and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with a $30,000 bond.