BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police shot and killed a man after an “altercation” around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Interim Chief Thurmond spoke briefly to members of the media about the incident, saying that police had been in an altercation with a man and that the man had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on scene, Thurmond said.

Thurmond added that a firearm was recovered at the scene but did not respond to any questions from the press. Thurmond spoke for only 20 seconds before referring any inquiries to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who will lead the investigation into the shooting death.

A press release from Birmingham police issued after Thurmond’s comments said that officers encountered an individual in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community at approximately 5:54 p.m. A foot pursuit, the press release said, led to the 4300 block of Morris Avenue.

“During the interaction the suspect was shot,” the BPD statement said.

BPD added that officers “immediately rendered aid and summoned medical attention” and that “no officers were injured during this incident.”

Birmingham police’s statement referred to the deceased man as a “suspect,” but police have not said what the individual was suspected of.

Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would not provide a comment Wednesday night.

“Any statement will be given at the directive of SBI when they have more information on the investigation,” O’Neal said Wednesday night. SBI, the State Bureau of Investigation, is the investigative division of ALEA.

